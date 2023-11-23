Loaniceva’s case to be heard in January

Epeli Loaniceva [jersey number 22] threw punches and attempted to stamp on Jackson Wale as he lay on the ground. [File Photo]

Epeli Loaniceva’s case is set to be heard by the Disciplinary Committee in January.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf.

The Rewa FC goal keeper threw a punch and attempted to stamp on Navua’s Jackson Wale during the Courts Inter-district last month.

Article continues after advertisement



Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf [File Photo]

Yusuf says that Loaniceva is currently suspended from playing football.

“The disciplinary committee will meet in mid-January to hera his case but at the moment he is indefinitely suspended”

However, Loanicevea is allowed to play in the Ratu Sukuna Bowl.

Yusuf says they cannot interfere with that as that is the goalie’s occupation.