Lautoka boss addresses criticism after BOG exit

Shalendra Prasad, Lautoka FC president [File Photo]

Lautoka FC president Shalendra Prasad has hit back at harsh criticism aimed at his team following their 6-0 loss to Rewa in the Extra Battle of the Giants semi-final.

Prasad admitted the defeat was disappointing but insisted the players gave their best, acknowledging they were simply beaten by a better team.

He noted the club’s management ensured the team’s welfare during the costly trip to Labasa. To further motivate the players, their main sponsor, Paradise Seafood Supplies, along with co-sponsors, promised a $500 bonus to each of the 20 players if they won—a total of $10,000.

Prasad expressed concern that negative comments are hurting team morale, especially among younger players. He urged fans to stop shaming the team and instead show support.

Meanwhile, the BOG final between Rewa and Labasa kicks off at 3pm today at Subrail Park, Labasa.

