Last minute goal gives Tailevu Naitasiri win

A last minute goal by substitute Rohan Lal earned Tailevu Naitasiri a 1-0 win over Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match.

As fans thought it would be a nil-all draw, Lal came off the bench to stamp his mark and give Tailevu Naitasiri the maximum points.

Tavua is yet to register a win as they remain at the bottom of the standing with four points while Tailevu Naitasiri has 13 points after four wins and a draw.

