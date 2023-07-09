Last minute goal gives Tailevu Naitasiri win

A last minute goal by substitute Rohan Lal earned Tailevu Naitasiri a 1-0 win over Tavua at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in the Digicel Fiji Premier League match.
As fans thought it would be a nil-all draw, Lal came off the bench to stamp his mark and give Tailevu Naitasiri the maximum points.
Tavua is yet to register a win as they remain at the bottom of the standing with four points while Tailevu Naitasiri has 13 points after four wins and a draw.
Article continues after advertisement
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|LAUTOKA
|11
|8
|1
|2
|31
|12
|+19
|25
|REWA
|10
|7
|2
|1
|18
|7
|+11
|23
|SUVA
|10
|5
|3
|2
|19
|9
|+10
|18
|LABASA
|11
|5
|3
|3
|11
|7
|+4
|18
|NADI
|10
|6
|0
|4
|19
|15
|+4
|18
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|11
|4
|1
|6
|11
|18
|-7
|13
|BA
|10
|3
|3
|4
|9
|9
|0
|12
|NAVUA
|10
|2
|3
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|9
|NADROGA
|10
|2
|0
|8
|10
|32
|-22
|6
|TAVUA
|11
|0
|4
|7
|11
|25
|-14
|4
Advertisement