Labasa still leads in Women’s football

[Source: Fiji Football]

Labasa Women still lead the Digicel Women’s Super League with 26 points after 10 rounds of competition.

Labasa thrashed Tailevu Naitasiri 6-1 last week which earned them the extra points.

In second place, is defending champions Ba who is trailing closely with 22 points.

Suva is in third place and has 17 points while Rewa is in fourth with 13 points.

Nadroga Women have 7 points and Tailevu Naitasiri is in last place with 1 point.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend.

The triple header will be held on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka starting at 12pm between Ba and Navua.

At 2pm Nadi faces Nasinu while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa also on Sunday at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.