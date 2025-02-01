Labasa hosts Rewa in CVC opener today

[File Photo]

The wait is over for the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs. Champion series as Labasa FC hosts Rewa FC today at Subrail Park.

There were initial concerns about the weather after heavy rain earlier in the week, but Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf has assured fans that the match is still on.

He adds a final weather check will be done at 11 AM, and any necessary decisions will be made if conditions change.

Fans are expected to turn up in numbers for this season-opening clash, with both teams eager to start strong before the return leg on February 9th at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Ticket prices are set at $10 for the main stand and $6 for the embankment.

The match will kickoff at 1:30 PM.

Catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.