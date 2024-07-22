Jankowski impressed with young talent

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji Football Association Technical Director Timo Jankowski has praised the significant progress displayed by teams competing in the Fiji Football Association Viti Futsal Cup.

Jankowski highlights that this competition is instrumental in developing players who will one day represent the national team.

He says he is optimistic about the future of futsal in Fiji, noting the promising talent and dedication evident in the tournament.

“I think we have a great future because when I see our players and how quick they develop and we have just started a few of these initiatives like two to three years ago and seeing how they develop naturally outstanding Fijian talent so we wanted to create opportunities for these outstanding talent and I’m sure we have a very bright future.”

He adds that he is pleased to see the players moving away from the “kick and rush” style, showcasing instead their impressive passing abilities and skills.

The three day Futsal competition concluded yesterday.