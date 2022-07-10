Injury concerns for Tailevu Naitasiri

There are a few injury concerns for the Tailevu Naitasiri side ahead of today’s clash against Rewa in the Digicel Premier League.

Team coach, Priyant Manu says a few players suffered niggling injuries during training and will likely miss today’s clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

However, they are excited to face the Delta Tigers.

“Preparation has not been that well, three of four key players have been injured during training and they won’t recover on time. We are looking forward to the game, it will be a tough game as you know Rewa is the most consistent side so far.”

Tailevu Naitasiri battles Rewa today at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

A triple-header will be held at Churchill Park in Lautoka with the match between Ba and Navua now underday with scores locked at nil-all at halftime.

At 2pm, Nadi faces Nasinu while Lautoka meets Nadroga at 4pm.