Hosts Lautoka ready to impress at Pacific Cup

Lautoka Football president Shalendra Prasad has affirmed the team’s commitment to meeting the high expectations of fans as hosts for the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup which starts today.

With the city’s passionate football fans behind them, Prasad stresses the importance of delivering a strong performance on home soil.

“The flick hygiene Lautoka side is fully prepared, we understand as hosts we have to perform well. The IDC title slipped right from our hands, we do not want to repeat that. We’ll see that we field the best team and bring the trophy back to Lautoka.”

The team has been bolstered by the inclusion of several guest players, but Prasad acknowledges the challenge of building chemistry in a short time.

“We have some guest players trying to blend in with the boys, but I think it will take time for them to gel in with the boys. But we’ll see how it goes when the game goes on.”

The Sugar City side will begin their campaign tonigh against NZFFI Manukau Allstars at 8.45pm at Churchill Park.

