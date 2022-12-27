Gunners move seven points clear on EPL table

[Source: BBC Sport]

Arsenal underlined their title credentials by producing a second-half fight-back to beat West Ham 3-1.

It moves them seven points clear at the top as the Premier League returned after the World Cup.

West Ham took the lead when Jarrod Bowen was judged to have been clipped in the box by William Saliba, allowing Said Benrahma to smash a confident penalty down the middle.

There was a mood of frustration among the home fans until Bukayo Saka converted from close range.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead, catching out West Ham’s keeper by tucking inside the near post from a tight angle.

The points were sealed when Eddie Nketiah spun sharply in the box before firing into the opposite bottom corner.

