Germany keeper Neuer retires from internationals

[Source: Reuters]

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday, concluding a storied career that spanned 124 appearances since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich star, who won the Golden Glove at the 2014 World Cup, is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, according to Germany’s national soccer federation.

Neuer’s retirement follows closely on the heels of Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan’s decision to step down from international duty.

Neuer, a key figure at Bayern Munich, has claimed 11 Bundesliga titles, two Champions League trophies, and two Club World Cup titles with the club.

Bayern will kick off their league campaign at Wolfsburg on Sunday.