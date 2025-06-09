FWCC seeks temporary removal of players facing serious charges

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling on the Nadi and Rewa Football Clubs and the Fiji Football Association to temporarily stand down two players currently facing serious charges of rape and sexual assault until the completion of their court proceedings.

FWCC wishes to make it clear that their call is not based on any determination of guilt or innocence, and the criminal matters remain before the courts, and all accused persons are entitled to due process and a fair hearing under the law.

However, FWCC says sporting organizations have a responsibility that goes beyond the outcome of criminal proceedings.

In a statement, FWCC says sporting organizations have a duty to uphold the integrity of the sport and demonstrate a commitment to the safety and dignity of women and girls.

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FWCC believes that allowing players facing serious rape and sexual assault charges to continue representing their clubs sends the wrong message to survivors of rape and to the wider community.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says they don’t have any comment regarding the statement but will respond if they do get it.