France edge out Senegal on penalties

France booked a FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final with Uzbekistan after a 5-3 penalty shootout victory over Senegal in Jakarta.

Les Bleuets converted all five of their efforts from 12 yards, with late substitute Nhoa Sangui firing home the decisive kick to spark scenes of jubilation from the European side.

Goalkeeper Paul Argney – who is yet to concede a goal in normal time after four matches in the tournament – saved the second penalty from Senegal’s Daouda Diong as the young Lions of Teranga exited the tournament.

The match was a tense and closely-fought affair. Senegal thought they had scored in the 58th minute when Idrissa Gueye’s long-range shot was spilled by goalkeeper Argney and Clayton Diandy followed up to tap home, but the offside flag immediately ended the celebrations.

Argney was called into action again soon after, making an excellent, one-handed stop as Bastien Meupiyou deflected the ball towards his own goal as he ended Yaya Dieme’s surging run.

Further chances came and went, with Dieme striking the base of the post after one burst down the right, before another run ended with him cutting the ball back to Diandy, who steadied himself 12 yards out before firing narrowly wide.

Senegal were made to rue those missed opportunities, with France holding their nerve in the shootout.