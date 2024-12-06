Football passion drives Vuilabasa

Former Ba and Fiji midfielder Meli Vuilabasa

Former Ba and Fiji midfielder Meli Vuilabasa, who retired in 1989, has remained deeply involved in football, contributing to the development of the sport in Ba.

Currently, he serves as an official for Flying Arrows FC, a Ba-based team competing in the National Club Championship.

Reflecting on his playing career, which spanned 12 years with Ba and a decade representing Fiji, Vuilabasa shared insights into the evolution of Fijian football.

“In our days, we did things manually, but now it’s computerised. So many changes have been for the better, and I believe Fiji Football’s initiatives will continue to improve soccer as a whole.”

Vuilabasa also expressed hope for Fiji’s future on the international stage as the team moves closer to potentially qualifying for the FIFA World Cup.

A part of Fiji’s rich football history, Vuilabasa was a member of the iconic team that defeated New Zealand 4-0 during the 1980 Oceania Nations Cup, a moment he recalls with pride. Today, his commitment to fostering talent at the club level continues to influence the game in Ba and beyond.

Meanwhile in today’s NCC matches Northpole FC won 2-0 against Ba’s Flying Arrows FC, Buiduna FC won 1-0 against Rivals FC, Blues FC dominated 4-0 against Friends United FC, and Downtown FC secured a narrow 2-1 win against Nakasi Lions.

The NCC will continue tomorrow at the Fiji Football Academy in Vatuwaqa and will conclude on Sunday.