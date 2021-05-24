Home

Five people arrested over racist abuse of England players

| @BBCWorld
July 16, 2021 10:40 am
Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were both abused after missing penalties. [Source: BBC Sports]

Five people have been arrested after England footballers were racially abused online following their Euro 2020 final defeat.

Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho were targeted after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

Police said “a torrent of racist comments aimed at some of the team’s black players” appeared on social media platforms on Sunday, after England lost on penalties to Italy in the final at Wembley.

The latest arrest has seen a 42-year-old man taken in for suspicion of displaying threatening, abusive or insulting written material that is likely to stir up racial hatred.

The force said he was arrested as part of an investigation into a racist social media message.

Investigations continue to try to find others.

