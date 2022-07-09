Fiji women's team beats Cook Islands in friendly

[Source: Fiji Football]

The Digicel Fiji women’s team defeated Cook Island 4-1 in their final friendly encounter at the Uprising grounds.

Koleta Likuculacula opened the account for the Fiji side and Anasimeci Volitikoro extended the lead to 2-nil.

Jotivini Tabua made it 3-nil with a powerful drive before the breather.

Cook Islands pulled one back in the second half but Imeri Nai was on target to give the hosts a comfortable 4-1 win.

The Fiji team’s first group match will be next Thursday in the OFC Nations Cup.