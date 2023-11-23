Fiji women’s football in tough Olympic qualifier pool

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

The Fiji women’s football side has been drawn in a tough pool for the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Oceania Qualifier in Samoa.

Fiji has been grouped alongside Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and American Samoa in Group A.

Group B features 2020 Summer Olympic Games Oceania representative New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.

The tournament draw was conducted in Auckland today by OFC Competitions Director Chris Kemp, who was joined by Football Ferns captain, Maia Jackman.

Jackman says Group A is expected to be closely contested with the likes of Fiji, Solomon Islands and PNG chasing two semi-final sports.

She adds while PNG have come a long way, Fiji has also shown some promise, having recently pushed the New Zealand Under-17 side.

Jackman says it is a huge thrill for the players to have the opportunity to qualify their country for the Olympic Games as it is a goal that many kids have.

The Olympic qualifying tournament will be held in Samoa on 7th-19th February 2024, with the winning side representing the Oceania region at the Olympic Games in Paris next year.