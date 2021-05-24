Fiji FA mourns former President

The Fiji Football fraternity is mourning the loss of former president Dr Shamsu Dean Sahu Khan.

The late Dr Sahu Khan passed away in Auckland, New Zealand yesterday at the age of 81.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel says the entire football community is saddened by the passing of one who had contributed immensely to the growth of the sport.

The late Khan served as the association’s vice president from 1971 to 1985 before taking the presidency role from 1985 to 2011 in which the current Fiji FA National Technical Academy in Ba was built.

He was a member of FIFA Disciplinary Committee for two terms of four years, also serving as the deputy chairman of the same committee for some time.

Khan also served on the Board of the Oceania Football Confederation since 1983.