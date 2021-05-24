Fiji FA assists senior division players

Senior division players affected by the second wave of Covid-19 are now being assisted with food ration by the Fiji Football Association .

The distribution started today with both men and women players from Nasinu and Lami.

Players in Vanua Levu will also be assisted according to Fiji FA.

[Source: Fiji Football]

The players were identified following a survey and Nasinu FA President O’Neil Chand says Fiji FA has never failed on its social obligations.

Chand says the assistance has put smiles on players faces.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA is also reminding every player in the country if they want to play, they’ll first need to get vaccinated.