Fiji and New Zealand to meet in the final after big wins

Fiji’s Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina celebrates her goal against the Solomon Islands. [Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Fiji will play New Zealand in Sunday’s final after a first-half blitz blew hosts Solomon Islands chances away, beating them 6-2.

Knowing that a draw would be sufficient to advance following the Kiwis’ win over Tahiti, Fiji settled on an attack-first policy, racing into a 4-1 lead at the half-time break.

Koleta Likuculacula, one of her team’s standouts in the competition, scored twice in the opening six minutes – the second of which was a thunderous shot that flew into the roof of Joyce Lekani’s net.

Article continues after advertisement

The hosts responded well and a minute after conceding their second, responded to half the arrears. Marley Livah getting on the scoresheet to send the passionate home fans into raptures.

Jerry Sam’s Fiji side – who will be looking to avenge their group stage defeat to New Zealand in the final – dominated the remainder of the first-half.

Teenager Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina added a third with a rasping effort from distance before a swift counter-attack saw Cema Nasau break clear, draw Lekani from her line and square for Sofi Diyalowai to tuck into the empty net.

Fiji now build towards a final meeting with New Zealand on Sunday, whilst Tahiti will play Solomon Islands in the Playoff for 3rd place earlier the same day.

New Zealand defeated Tahiti 6-1 in their final group stage fixture.

Nic Downes’ side were all but assured of a place in Sunday’s final after three wins from their first three matches and a superior goal difference to the others, but needed at least a point to make it a mathematical certainty.

Just as she did in Thursday’s win over hosts Solomon Islands, captain Hannah Kraakman broke the deadlock inside two minutes – receiving a through ball from Dayna Manak and scrambling the ball past Tahiti goalkeeper Corail Harry from close range.

Tahiti were limited to efforts from distance for most of the opening twenty, with Daniell Bradley called into action twice, firstly saving comfortably from Kohai Mai before making a more impressive parry to deny Ninauea Hioe.

The Kiwis grabbed a crucial second with a couple of minutes left in the opening period and it was another scrappy finish. This time, Manak was the finisher, deflecting in a shot from distance from just in front of the unsighted Harry.

The second half had barely begun when New Zealand made the result safe. Just nine seconds were on the clock when Jemma Catherwood added a third, catching Tahiti cold from the restart.

Tahiti’s desperation to find a way back ended up costing them midway through the second half. Goalkeeper Corail Harry was caught in possession as she added an extra body into the midfield and Jemma Catherwood has the easiest of tasks, rolling the ball into an unguarded net to make it 4-0.

A fifth followed, thanks to good hold-up play by yesterday’s Player of the Match Libby Boobyer. The forward laying the ball off to Jamie Evans to finish past Harry.

Into the final few minutes and with Tahiti pushing for a consolation, New Zealand hit them on the counter-attack and it was Catherwood again, clinching her hat-trick.

The consolation did eventually arrive and perhaps fittingly, it came from Tahiti’s most impressive performer, Ninauea Hioe, dribbling her way past the New Zealand defence before poking her effort beyond substitute ‘keeper Hannah Hegarty.