Drudru one of eight to watch in OFC League

Samuela Drudru with Suva FA President, Ritesh Pratap during their presentation night. [Source Suva FA / Facebook]

Suva striker Samuela Drudru is one of the eight players to watch at this year’s Oceania Football Confederation Champions League in Vanuatu.

Drudru is one of the more experienced players and this is not the first time he’s going to play in the competition.

The 34 year old played for Lautoka and Ba respectively in the OFC League.

According to the OFC, Drudru is a classy center forward, will be a key focal point in Suva’s attack and is going to be full of confidence following a recall to the national team this year.

Other players to look out for are Norman Winford of Solomon Warriors, Shene Welepane from AS Tiga Sport, Vito Laloata of Lupe Ole Soaga, AS Pirae’s Heimano Donovan and Timothy Messeck of Ifira Black Bird.

Also expected to light up the competition are Ati Kepo of Hekari United and Cam Howieson from Auckland City.

Suva plays its first match on Sunday at 4pm against Samoa’s Lupe Ole Soaga