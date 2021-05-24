Desperate race for national league title

Three teams are on the run for the national league title as the Digicel Premier League heads towards a dramatic finish.

Either Lautoka, Suva, or Ba are likely to clinch the title if the odds are in their favor in the remaining matches.

The Blues have an upper hand, needing a win and a draw to take the title to the Sugar City.

Suva and Ba will need to win their upcoming matches and hope that Lautoka doesn’t bag any more points.

Lautoka coach Imdad Ali says they are in a situation where winning is the only option.

“We should go for a win because Nadroga playing at their home turf is going to be difficult but nevertheless, I have faith in my boys.”

Ali says they have to capitalize on their chances and tighten their midfield in order to attain the goal set.

Lautoka faces Nadroga tomorrow at 4pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other matches, Ba meets Rewa and 2pm while Suva battles Labasa at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

Nadi hosts Navua also at 4pm at Prince Charles Park.