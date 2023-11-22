Crowd violence delays start of Argentina v Brazil World Cup qualifier

[Source: Reuters]

The Argentina team withdrew from the pitch before the kick-off of their World Cup qualifier against Brazil today after police clashed with fans at Maracana Stadium.

Locals and Argentinian fans started fighting during the playing of the national anthems prompting the Brazilian police to charge the visiting contingent, who responded by ripping up and throwing seats.

The world champion Argentinian team eventually returned to the pitch after the situation calmed and the match between South America’s fiercest footballing rivals started after a delay of about 30 minutes.