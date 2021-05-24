Home

Football

Communicate first before applying for transfer

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist
July 17, 2021 8:20 am
Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf

The Fiji Football Association is pleading with players and clubs to communicate before applying for transfers in the current mid-season window.

Fiji FA in a statement says those players whose contract have expired or about to expire need to deal with the club first as they may have looked after the players welfare and pursue an extension to their contract.

According to Fiji FA Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf, players need to show goodwill in this case as they have continued to receive help.

Article continues after advertisement

However, players with contract expiring before October 2021 will need to advise their club in writing so the current club can negotiate or the player can then start negotiating with others.

Yusuf says players who still have a valid contract cannot apply for a transfer until unless they have their current club’s consent in writing, any player or agent and the clubs violating the rules above under article six of the transfer legislation will be sanctioned and fined.

All players who are not contracted but were reasonably looked after by the club since 24th April 2021 until 15th July 2021 cannot apply for a transfer in this window.

The Fiji FA Player Status Committee will have the final say if there is a dispute by any player that the club did not look after their welfare.

Yusuf adds the Player Status Committee will also be mindful of the fact on the ability of the clubs to continue to look after their welfare.

He adds all Vanua Levu clubs excluding Labasa FC, players who had transfers approved in January 2021 cannot apply because they have not played any games for their new club.

Players who are not contracted to a club but have had to move to a new district because of the current pandemic can apply, only if they had informed their club and had not benefited from the clubs’ goodwill gesture of allowance payments and or rations roll outs.

The Fiji FA CEO says all players who were dealt with a ruling during the January Transfer window by the Players Status Committee will need to fully comply before making another application.”

The window closes on Friday, July 30.

