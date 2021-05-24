Home

Chand to join Vodowaqa at Frankston Pines FC

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
July 14, 2021 1:40 pm
Nickel Chand [Source: Fiji Football]

Another Fijian football youngster is set to make his big break in Australia.

Former Suva midfielder Nickel Chand has signed for Australian club Frankston Pines Football.

The club made the announcement on its Facebook page, confirming the deal.

Frankston Pine Senior Technical Assistant, Li Nam Wong says a quality player like Chand will add depth and dimension to the team.

Chand will join former Nadi reps Tito Vodowaqa and Peni Tuigulagula, former Labasa goalkeeper Asaeli Batikasa and former Rewa star Savenaca Baledrokadroka.

Chand has been representing Fiji on the international stage since he was 17-years-old.

The former Lami and Labasa midfielder was part of the national team that took part in the 2015 Fifa Under 20 World Cup and Pacific Games as well as the 2016 OFC Nations Cup and the Rio Olympic Games.

