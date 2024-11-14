Champs Suva starts Futsal IDC with a win

Defending champions, HLB Suva, started their Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC 2024 with a big win at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

Suva defeated Nasinu 8-nil with Nikil Chand and Rajneel Singh netting a double each.

Ibrahim Dean, Justin Kumar, Deepal Singh and Benjamin Mana managed to get their names on the score sheet as well for the Whites.

Nadi also won their first match after a 4-3 win against Lami with Rusiate Matererega scoring a double for the Jetsetters.

In another match, Ba posted a big 9-nil win over Tropical Builders Savusavu with Ravinesh Chand scoring a hat-trick while Etonia Dogalau and Simione Nabenu both scored a double.

Penisoni Tirau and Ruel Grayven added the other goals for Ba.

Day 2 kicks off at 1 pm today with Tailevu Naitasiri Women playing Nasinu Women.