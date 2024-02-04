Burnley come from behind to earn dramatic draw with Fulham

[Source: Reuters]

New signing David Datro Fofana scored twice in the second half to earn relegation-threatened Burnley a dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday and ease some of the gloom at Turf Moor.

Fulham struck twice in four first-half minutes to put themselves in a commanding position, only to be undone at the death when Fofana bundled home the equaliser in stoppage time.

The Chelsea loanee had pulled a goal back for Burnley on the counter-attack in the 71st minute when he headed past Bernd Leno seven minutes after coming on, after being picked out by fellow new boy Lorenz Assignon’s pinpoint cross.

Joao Palhinha nodded Fulham in front in the 17th minute when he met Andreas Pereira’s corner virtually unchallenged at the near post and Rodrigo Muniz doubled the visitors’ lead in the 21st with a classy finish.

Fulham’s second had a hint of fortune about it, with Antonee Robinson’s hooked clearance sailing over the Burnley defence and perfectly into the path of Muniz, who beat goalkeeper James Trafford with a first-time lob from outside the box.

But the visitors, who have the second-worst away record in the league this season with only one win on their travels, failed to make their dominance count, passing up a host of second-half chances to extend their lead.

It was Burnley who seized the initiative against the run of play midway through the second half as Lyle Foster showed good composure to release deadline day signing Assignon into space down the left.

The Frenchman raced to the byline before floating in an inviting cross that Leno came for, but failed to collect, allowing substitute Fofana to score with a header on his home debut.

Fofana got his second in the 91st minute, sliding in to bundle Wilson Odobert’s cross over the line at the near post and spark wild celebrations among the home fans.

The draw kept Burnley second-bottom of the standings, seven points from the safety zone. Fulham moved up to 12th.