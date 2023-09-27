Boost for Tailevu Naitasiri ahead of IDC

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri football has been boosted with a timely sponsorship for the upcoming Courts Inter-District Championship.

Security Systems Management Inc. and Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd have once again come on board to assist Sky-Blues in their IDC campaign.

Association president Sundeep Roy says getting the support of those who once represented their district is a huge motivating factor for them.

Tailevu Naitasiri has never won the IDC.

Their best outing was in 1974 where they finished as runners-up.

Suva is the reigning IDC champion, beating Navua 4-0 last year in the final.