BOG tickets available from Wednesday

The Prince Charles Park in Nadi

Fiji Football Association Chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf is certain the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament will be a thriller.

As the tournament is just three days away, Yusuf says the preparation is well and truly underway.

He says fans can get start purchasing their tickets on Wednesday from the Nadi Town Council and Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

“Tickets for the grandstand is $15 for adults and $7 for children, for the embankment its $10 for adults and $5 for children.”

Yusuf says food stalls and beer parlours will also be available at Prince Charles Park.

Fans can also purchase their teams jerseys from stalls at the ground.

The BOG pool games are scheduled to take place this weekend while the knockout stages will be played in September.

You can listen to the live commentaries of all games on Mirchi FM.