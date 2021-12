Ba's title hopes dashed after loss

Ba’s hopes of winning the Digicel Premier League title look slim after they went down to Rewa nil-1 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The Delta Tigers stamped their mark in the second half after Epeli Valevou scored a brilliant goal from a Setareki Hughes through pass in the 60th minute.

It was a goalless first half as Ba missed plenty of goal opportunities in the box.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba almost scored a goal in the 37th minute but Etonia Cogalau was offside, hence the goal was disallowed.

Ba’s striker Saula Waqa who had been suspended due drug related issues in last years Punjas Battle of the Giants came off the bench in the second half to help his side.



Saula Waqa

However, Ba’s hopes of climbing pass Rewa in the points table proved unsuccessful as they go down 1-0 against Rewa.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 12 7 3 2 17 10 +7 24 REWA 13 6 4 3 17 10 +7 22 SUVA 12 6 2 4 16 10 +6 20 BA 12 5 3 4 16 10 +6 18 LABASA 11 3 7 1 6 4 +2 16 NADI 12 3 5 4 12 20 -8 14 NADROGA 12 1 6 5 9 17 -8 9 NAVUA 12 1 2 9 7 19 -12 5