Barcelona star agrees to stay on reduced wages

Lionel Messi has agreed to stay at Barcelona on a deal until 2026 that includes reducing his wages to half of his previous salary.

The announcement is dependent on player departures that will allow Barca to fund the Argentina captain’s wages.

Messi, was a free agent after his contract – that reportedly paid him £123m a season – expired on 30 June.

Article continues after advertisement

He is on holiday after winning the Copa America and the finer details of the contract are yet to be finalised.