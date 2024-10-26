Baby lions win IDC boys title

The Labasa U14 team is the new title holder of the 2024 Primary School IDC after beating Nadi 1-nil in the final at Subrail Park yesterday afternoon.

Labasa coach Sachin Deo says winning the tournament is part of their game plan after the main senior Labasa team won the 2024 IDC tournament.

Winning the title is an extra blessing for the baby lion’s side, as the Labasa senior boys will also be celebrating their 2024 IDC title today.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, I was sure that my boys would do wonders in the tournament, and at the last moment they did well. Before we started with the game, I told my boys, we are having a lot of expectations from the Labasa fans because recently our senior team won the IDC tournament; now the baby lions have done wonders.”

The Nadi side also has some strong opponents and defenses that enable the boys to maintain nil-all before Solomone Driver scored the lone goal for Labasa in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Bua U14 Girls is also the new title winner of the 2024 Primary School IDC after beating Labasa 2-1 in the final.