Babasiga Lions make BOG final

Farmtrac Tractors Labasa has beaten Bargain Box Ba 2-nil to progress to the big dance of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament in Churchill Park.

Both goals were scored in either half of extra time, Christopher Wasasala getting the first just two minutes into the first half while Edwin Sahayam scored the other in the second spell.

Equally matched from the first whistle, the second semifinal proved to be an exciting one as Labasa and Ba put on a show.

The Men in Black last qualified for the final in 2018 while the Babasiga Lions were in the final three years ago.

Both sides had numerous chances at goal however the finishing passes were not connecting, proving to be frustrating to the players.

With regulation time up, fans had anticipated it to be a penalty shoot-out as the two teams played their hearts out.

However, the Babasiga Lions had other plans and stepped up to shut out Ba.

Labasa will play Rewa at 3pm tomorrow in the final.