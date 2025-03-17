Fiji U15 boys squad trimmed, camp begins in Ba

Following a rigorous two-week trial period, the Fiji Under-15 Boys squad has been reduced from 40 to 23 players.

The selected players have now entered a training camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba to continue their preparations for the upcoming OFC U-15 Boys Youth Development Tournament 2025.

The squad will remain in camp as they fine-tune their skills and tactics ahead of the tournament, which will be held in New Zealand from April 15th to 23rd.

The final 16-member traveling squad will be announced on April 7th, one week before the team’s departure.

Fiji U-15 23-member extended squad list.

