Fiji U-15 development team faces Solomon’s today

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Under 15 Development Tournament which features nine Pacific countries begins today in Auckland, New Zealand.

The tournament alternates between boys’ and girls’ competitions every year.

The last boys’ tournament was held in 2023 and the girls’ tournament was held last year – resulting in the boys’ tournament again.

The nine Oceania countries that will participate in the OFC tournament, includes the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Tahiti, Tonga, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

The Marika Rodu coached Fijian side departed for New Zealand on Saturday.

Fiji is scheduled to play the Solomon Islands today at 3pm and Vanuatu on Saturday.

The tournament will run from April 15th to 23rd, 2025.





