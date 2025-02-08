Fiji Outrigger starts Mini Games trials

[ FilePhoto ]

Trials for the national rowing squad to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau later this year got underway today with the Fiji Outrigger Reggata V1 Marathon in Suva.

Fiji Outrigger vice president Loretta Ohms says this year’s Pacific Mini Games is all about development.

There are currently 58 paddlers in the extended squad, with half of them in the junior grade.

Today was the first of a few more trials to come, and Ohms is anticipating around 50 percent of the final squad to be junior paddlers.

“This mini games is about development so 50 per cent of our squad or our team that goes to Palau this year is made up of junior paddlers, so we’re really focusing on junior development this year. We have about 58 in the squad, based in Suva as well as Nadi so they’re here today and this is their first water trial.”

With a few more Fiji Outrigger Reggata V1 Marathons left for the year, Ohms believes these competitions will help with preparations for the Mini Games.

80 paddlers were part of the marathon today, which was held at the University of the South Pacific Marine Campus at Suva Point.