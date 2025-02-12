Fiji Outrigger seeks financial support

[ FilePhoto ]

Sending a team to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau comes with a lot of costs for a sport like outrigger canoeing.

However, it doesn’t deter Fiji Outrigger from trying to go all out and put together a Va’a team.

Last weekend a competitive regatta featuring seven clubs battled it out across multiple race categories which was also the first Mini Games trials.

Fiji Outrigger section manager to the Mini Games in Palau, Makayla Halter, believes they have to keep on moving despite the challenges along the way.

She says it’s an expensive sport but with less financial support they try to go all out to get the necessary backing.

Halter also says they do have some financial assistance from large companies and they even raise funds.

FASANOC and the Fiji Sports Commission also assist Fiji Outrigger.

Some 19 year olds from respective clubs are racing well and aiming to secure a place in the final 11-member squad to represent Fiji at the Pacific Mini Games in July.