Fiji FA continues to develop referees

[ Source : Fiji Football Association / Facebook ]

Twenty-two aspiring referees, including three females, are participating in a three-day Fiji Football Association (Fiji FA) OFC Basic Futsal Referees Course at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

The course, aimed at developing the next generation of futsal match officials, is conducted by experienced instructor Jainud Dean which started on Friday and will conclude today.

Fiji FA Referees Director Avinesh Narayan highlighted the significance of the program in strengthening futsal refereeing standards in the country.

The course will conclude with a written examination and practical assessments.

Successful participants will be officially certified as futsal referees under Fiji FA and OFC regulations, paving the way for them to officiate in domestic and regional competitions.

Fiji FA continues to invest in referee development programs to enhance the overall standard of officiating in futsal and football across the country.