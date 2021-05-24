Fiji Bati and England match postponed

A scheduled fixture between Fiji Bati and England in October has been postponed to next year.

Rochdale Hornets, a professional rugby league club that is set to host the tournament has confirmed this following the recent announcement of the postponement of the Rugby League World Cup.

An agreement is now in place between Rochdale Hornets, the Rugby Football League and Fiji National Rugby League for a fixture to be played at the Crown Oil Arena in the run up to the RLWC in 2022.

Rochdale Hornets chief executive Steve Kerr says the finer details are still yet be agreed as they work with RFL and FNRL.

He says work is continuing to make the England and Fiji game a special event for fans.

A date for the rearranged fixture is yet to be confirmed.