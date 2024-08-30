FBC to air Fiji Sports Awards live

Fiji Sports Council Chair Gilbert Vakalalabure [left] with FBC TV Manager Sitiveni Halofaki during the signing of the deal

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the Fiji Sports Council have signed a three-year deal to broadcast the Fiji Sports Awards live, starting this year.

Council Chair Gilbert Vakalalabure says this agreement is important as it allows the people of Fiji to be part of the event through live coverage of the awards.

He adds that this is the first time FBC will be involved in the awards, and with their extensive reach, not only in Fiji but also to Fijians abroad, it will enhance the event’s visibility.

Vakalalabure says this agreement adds more value to the awards by promoting inclusiveness among all Fijians, highlighting sporting excellence and celebrating Fiji’s athletes and fans.