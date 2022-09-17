Blake helps Eels into prelim final

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake scored a try to help his side qualify into the first preliminary final in 13 years.

The Eels set up a 40-4 victory over the Raiders at CommBank Stadium last night.

The Eels racked up four tries in the opening 25 minutes to orchestrate a 22-0 lead against a Raiders side that was a shadow of themselves from the previous week in Melbourne.

Article continues after advertisement

It was a breakthrough win for the Eels, who have previously fallen short in week two of the finals on four occasions under Brad Arthur.

Tonight, Sharks meet the Rabbitohs at 10.

[Source: NRL]