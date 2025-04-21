Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks hammer Newcastle Knights 34-14

[ Source: ABC ]

The Knights have been mauled by the Sharks in Newcastle, with Penrith legend Greg Alexander describing the performance as a “horror show”.

The Sharks ran in six tries, five of which were converted by Nicho Hynes, to win 34-14, with Greg Marzhew scoring one and setting up another for Fletcher Sharpe in a rare ray of light in what was otherwise a shocking display.

The Knights are the NRL’s lowest scoring team, with just 60 points to their credit this season, scoring just 24 points in their last four matches.

Article continues after advertisement

And in front of their home fans they looked utterly clueless with the ball in hand.

“I just can’t believe how poorly they’re playing,” Alexander said in commentary on Fox Sports after Kalyn Ponga threw a woeful intercept for the Sharks’ fourth try — one of two intercepts he threw on the day.

Knights coach Adam O’Brien said “a tonne of effort” was being put in by the players but errors and injuries were taking their toll.

James Schiller was sent to the sin bin just after half time, which saw Sam Stonestreet score twice and Will Kennedy add another to put the Knights to bed.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.