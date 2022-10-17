Zimbabwe excited for first T20 match

[Photo Credit: T20 World Cup]

Zimbabwe will get a tricky start to its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign as they prepare for Ireland later tonight.

Zimbabwe head coach Dave Houghton is backing his charges to make an impression and progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament that is being staged in Australia.

He says the team has had some good practice even though they lost their second warm-up game to the rain.

He says the team is excited and cannot wait to get onto the field.

Zimbabwe will face Ireland at 8 pm tonight.

You can watch the highlights of the ICC T20 World Cup on FBC Sports