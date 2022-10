[Source: ICC/Twitter]

England began its T20 World Cup campaign in Perth with a five-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Its bowlers set up the win as Sam Curran took 5 for 10 in a complete bowling performance, which was backed up by a phenomenal display of catching.

In another match, New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs.

Today Sri Lanka takes on Ireland at 4pm while India battles Pakistan at 8pm.