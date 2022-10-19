West Indies out to bounce back

[Source: News18]

West Indies’ Jason Holder has made a rallying call ahead of their all-important match against Zimbabwe on later tonight.

Following a defeat in the first match against Scotland, West Indies now need to beat Zimbabwe to keep their hopes alive of advancing in the ICC Men’s T20- World Cup 2022.

Holder stood out with bat and ball against the Scots but that wasn’t enough as the two-time world champions fell by 42 runs.

Holder says they have had chat after the games and they will need to come together even tighter and find solutions.

He is confident they have what it takes to make a turnaround.

West Indies will face Zimbabwe at 8pm.