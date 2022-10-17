Tough task ahead for West Indies

[Photo: T20 World Cup]

West Indies know they have the toughest road to the ICC T20 World Cup.

Captain Nicholas Pooran is charged with leading the West Indies as they go in search of an unprecedented third title.

The side won the title in 2012 and 2016.

Having underperformed in the previous edition Pooran has his task cut out and says he will try to rebuild West Indies as the powerhouse of T20 cricket.

Pooran has been the highest scorer for West Indies in T20 in the last 12 months and has scored 768 runs in 28 matches at an average of 30.72.

He also has a strike rate of 135.68.

West Indies will face Scotland at 4 pm today.