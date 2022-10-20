Super 12 hopes restored for West Indies

[Source: BBC]

West Indies has boosted their chances of advancing in the Men’s T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe last night.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph took 4-16 to help dismiss Zimbabwe for 122 with 10 balls remaining in Hobart, Australia.

The Windies had earlier reached 153-7 after a mid-innings collapse saw them lose four wickets for 11 runs.

Last night’s result means all four teams in Group B have two points after Ireland beat Scotland earlier on Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s deciding final round of matches sees Ireland face West Indies, before Scotland take on Zimbabwe.

The top two sides from each group will qualify for the Super 12s, which start on Saturday with the winner of Group A and runner-up from Group B will go into a group including England.