Sri Lanka needs big win against Netherlands

United Arab Emirates spinner Karthik Meiyappan may have created history for his country with his hat-trick this morning but was not enough as they were beaten by Sri Lanka at the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Meiyappan removed Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka to help restrict Sri Lanka to 152-8.

The loss ends UAE’s chances of progressing into the next stage of the competition.

However, Sri Lanka now needs a big win against the Netherlands in their final game to qualify for the Super 12s.

The Netherlands edged Namibia by five wickets yesterday to top Group A, with Sri Lanka third behind Namibia courtesy of their inferior net run-rate.

You can watch the T20 highlights on FBC Sports at 8pm on FBC Sports HD channel.