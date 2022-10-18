Scotland shock West Indies

[Source: BBC]

Scotland has created the biggest upset in the T20 World Cup after taking down champion West Indies in brilliant fashion.

Chasing 161 to win, a mixture of woeful batting and disciplined bowling saw the Windies bowled out for 118, to lose by 42 runs in Group B.

Scotland made 160-5, with opener George Munsey striking an unbeaten 66 from 53 balls.

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 31 runs in the late Group B game.

The result means West Indies, who are ranked seventh in the world, will likely need to win both of their remaining games to progress.