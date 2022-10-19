Scotland chair to address racism issues

[Photo : Cricket Scotland]

Cricket Scotland’s chair Anjan Luthra will be heading to the T20 World Cup where he will hold a series of high-profile meetings with officials from across the world of cricket.

During the visit, Luthra will meet the CEO of the International Cricket Council Geoff Allardice, as well as senior figures from leading ICC member nations including England, Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Ireland, and Zimbabwe.

Luthra has put tackling racism at the top of his personal agenda and this issue will be central to his meeting schedule while in Australia.

He will take the opportunity to speak with key partners about the issues facing Scottish cricket as he looks to build positive relationships across the sport.

Scotland will face Ireland at 4 pm today.

The side already has a win in the bag after defeating West Indies by 42 runs on Monday.