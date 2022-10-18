Namibia eyes Super 12 spot

[Photo: Laurel News]

Namibia’s next T20 World Cup match will be a crucial one as they’ll need to record a win to reach the Super 12.

The side spun the first upset of the T20 World Cup after beating Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup winners from last month and former world champions, by 55 runs in the qualifiers.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus says the recovery periods between the games are quick.

He says it’s only the start of the tournament and they will need to have their eyes on qualifying for the Super 12s, which is the main goal.

Namibia will face Netherlands this afternoon at 4pm.

You can watch the T20 World Cup highlights on FBC Sports.